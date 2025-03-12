De kan vinna Game Developers Choice Awards

Den 19 mars är det dags för Game Developers Choice Awards att gå av stapeln. Tävlingen anordnas för 25:e året i rad och anses vara bland de mest prestigefyllda priserna man kan vinna inom speldesign. Prisutdelningen håller som vanligt hus i San Fransisco och prisar de bästa spelen från det föregående året.
Astro Bot, utvecklat av Team Asobi, är nominerat i sju kategorier i Game Developers Choice Awards.

Bland förra årets vinnare såg vi bland annat Venba, skapat av Visai Games, som lyftes fram som årets bästa debutspel. I kategorin Best visual art var det Remedy Entertainment och Epic Games som vann med sitt skräckspel Alan Wake 2. 

I år ser det minst sagt ljust ut för superhyllade Astro Bot, utvecklat av Team Asobi och publicerat av Sony, som redan vunnit ett stort antal priser för sin innovativa teknik och utnyttjande av Playstations Dualsense controller. Men nu finns möjlighet till tillökning på utvecklarnas prishylla – Astro Bot är nominerat i hela sju av nio kategorier. Team Asobi får dock konkurrens av Game Science med deras action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, som även det är nominerat i sju kategorier.

I Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth slussas du mellan lättsam humor och djup. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio kan vinna pris i Best Narrative-kategorin.

Best Narrative – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Med Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth levererade Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega ett av 2024:s största singel player-spel, mätt i både spelvärld och innehåll. Yakuza-serien är känd för sin förmåga att förmedla humor med ett djupt narrativ, och Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth är inget undantag. 

När vi träffar huvudkaraktären Ichiban har han lämnat sitt gamla yakuzaliv till förmån för ett anständigt jobb på arbetsförmedlingen. Mysteriet om en försvunnen flicka drar honom dock tillbaka till sina rötter och vi dras in i ett äventyr som kastar en mellan Yokohamas neonklädda bakgator och Hawaiis soldränkta stränder med ett växande crew av udda karaktärer. 

Det är just de välskrivna karaktärerna som lämnar ett starkt avtryck i spelets story.

Mellan de många humoristiska sidoaktiviteterna (du kan exempelvis extraknäcka som snabbmatsbud, blottarfotograf, actionhjälte eller bälta ballader på japanska på en halvsunkig karaokebar) brer en djupare historia ut sig som greppar tag och håller fast i den runt 60 timmar långa kampanjen. Att Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth är nominerat i kategorin för Best Narrative känns därför givet. 

Ett av de många extraknäcken I Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Best Audio
Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable MentionsBalatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut
1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable MentionsManor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Action RPG:t Black Myth: Wukong, utvecklat av Game Science, är nominerat i hela sju kategorier.

Best Design
Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable MentionsFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award
Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Honorable MentionsHelldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)

Honorable MentionsFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Astro Bot.

Best Technology
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable MentionsAnimal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Visual Art
Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Honorable MentionsBalatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Social Impact
1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)
Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Honorable MentionsCloser the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Gane of the Year
Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Honorable MentionsAnimal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

